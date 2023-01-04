July 13, 1947 - Jan. 1, 2023

DECATUR — Christine "Teena" Thull, 75, passed away on January 1, 2023, in Decatur, IL.

Teena was born to Vernon and Kathryn Cannon on July 13, 1947, in Elmira, NY. Teena married Terry Thull on August 5, 1967, in Decatur, IL. Teena was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, in Decatur, IL. She had lifelong friends that she had dinner with once a month. Teena was very family centered. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. She especially loved being Nanny Buggs to her grandchildren.

Teena is survived by her husband, Terry Thull; children: Tracie Thull, Tara Thull, Troy Thull; siblings: Joe (Donna) Cannon, Toby (Crickett) Cannon, Kathy Jones; grandchildren: Jackson Cannon Chamberlain, Miles Anthony Chamberlain, Magnolia June Chamberlain; and many extended family and friends.

Teena is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: David Cannon, Mary Claire Cannon, and John Cannon.

Services will be held on January 7, 2023, at 12:00 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with a visitation an hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church

Condolences may be sent to Teena's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.