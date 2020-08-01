× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR - Christopher Dale Durnil, 74, loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to all, passed away at 6:00 am on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in St. Charles, Missouri. Chris was a lifelong resident of Decatur.There will be a memorial service on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (#1 Bachrach Court, Decatur, Illinois). Burial will be immediately following at Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements.

Christopher was born on August 9, 1945, to Dale Eugene Durnil and Roberta Ruth Kern Durnil. As a sophomore in high school he met the love of his life, freshman Vicky Lucille Clark, and they began a relationship which lasted 56 years, until her death in 2018. Chris graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1964 and began his apprenticeship as a sheet metal worker. He married Vicky on June 11, 1966, and they had three sons together: Todd (in 1967), Tim (in 1969), and Tom (in 1980).

Chris was a sheet metal journeyman for over 30 years. He was also very active in his church (St. Paul's Lutheran) and community. He played Santa Claus during the Christmas holiday seasons and was a Boy Scout troop leader in the 80's. He was also a master chef who loved to cook for large groups of people, a trait he passed down to his sons. Chris' specialty was his amazing cheesecakes.