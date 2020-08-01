DECATUR - Christopher Dale Durnil, 74, loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to all, passed away at 6:00 am on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in St. Charles, Missouri. Chris was a lifelong resident of Decatur.There will be a memorial service on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (#1 Bachrach Court, Decatur, Illinois). Burial will be immediately following at Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements.
Christopher was born on August 9, 1945, to Dale Eugene Durnil and Roberta Ruth Kern Durnil. As a sophomore in high school he met the love of his life, freshman Vicky Lucille Clark, and they began a relationship which lasted 56 years, until her death in 2018. Chris graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1964 and began his apprenticeship as a sheet metal worker. He married Vicky on June 11, 1966, and they had three sons together: Todd (in 1967), Tim (in 1969), and Tom (in 1980).
Chris was a sheet metal journeyman for over 30 years. He was also very active in his church (St. Paul's Lutheran) and community. He played Santa Claus during the Christmas holiday seasons and was a Boy Scout troop leader in the 80's. He was also a master chef who loved to cook for large groups of people, a trait he passed down to his sons. Chris' specialty was his amazing cheesecakes.
Chris will be deeply missed by all of his surviving friends and family members, including sons Christopher Todd of Champaign, Timothy Shawn (Kim Uddo) of Metairie, LA, and Thomas Robert (Mandy) of Argenta, grandchildren Roslyn, Kaleb, Kameron, Carson, Addy, and Grace, siblings Michele Delfino (Lance) of Big Lake, MN, and Casey (Michele) of Yuma, AZ, father-in-law Robert McKeown of Pekin, IL, sisters-in-law Barbara (Kelly) Peters of Decatur, Diana (Rick) McKinney of Hanna City, Debbie (Neal) Montgomery of St. Peters, MO, Laura (Christina Kuta) McKeown of Chicago, and bother-in-law Bob (Ann) McKeown of Decatur, as well as dozens of great friends that he considered family, and his church family at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Decatur.
He was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife.
