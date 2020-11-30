BETHANY — Christopher David "Chris" Ripple 48, of Bethany, IL passed away as a result of an automobile accident on November 26, 2020.
A private family service will be held to honor his life. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Crohn's – Colitis Foundation or to his grandson's Lincoln's Educational fund. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
Chris was born October 25, 1972, in Decatur, IL the son of David and Terry (Meador) Ripple. He married Jenny A. Crockett on March 22, 2014. Chris was dedicated to Ripple's Auto Body, his family's business, having begun his work career with his Dad and Uncle at the age of 18. He continued working with his brother, his son, and many close friends. He was a member of New Day Community Church. Chris had impeccable taste in music, a vast knowledge of cars, and a great love for dogs, pizza, family, and friends.
Surviving are his wife, Jenny of Bethany, IL; children: Wade Ripple (Elizabeth Potter) of Decatur, Jasmine Duncan and Tucker Duncan both of Sullivan; mother, Terry Ripple of Decatur; brother, Todd Ripple (Jenny) of Decatur; grandson, Lincoln Hartman Ripple of Decatur; and father-in-law: Michael Crockett of Sullivan, IL.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, and his aunt: Merry.
Chris will be remembered for his quick wit, his gentle soul, and his smile. He will be sadly missed. HE WAS ONE OF THE GOOD ONES.
