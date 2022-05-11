Sept. 3, 1939 - May 9, 2022

Ciney Gene Eads, 82 left this world May 9, 2022, at DMH.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Friday, May 13, at Brintlinger and Earl, Decatur. Burial will be in Cerro Gordo Cemetery. Memorials in Ciney's honor may be made to Decatur Genealogical Society or donor's choice.

Ciney was born September 3, 1939, in Decatur, IL, to Harry Herbert and Dora Lucile (Hiser) Eads. At the age of seven he proudly won an award for the most freckles. He graduated from Cerro Gordo High School in 1958, and married Evelyn Atteberry in Blue Mound, IL on October 23, 1960. They made their home of 61-years in Cerro Gordo.

Ciney enjoyed golfing, playing 42, and traveling to visit his children and continued community service after his retirement. He retired after over 33-years from Caterpillar in 1993. He was an active member in his community attending town and school board meetings. He was State Vice President 1970-1971 of the East Region Jaycees. He was awarded a Jaycee International Senator Life Member in 1975 number 19654.

Mr. Eads was a member of the Lions Club in Cerro Gordo and held several offices. He served on Cerro Gordo Zoning Committee for over 30-years serving as chairman many years. Ciney also served as Democrat county chairman and as precinct committeeman for many years. Ciney served on the Housing Authority of Piatt County for 18-years serving as chairman.

He is survived by his wife Evelyn; children: Brenda (Robert) Dillow of Manassas, VA, Luellen Eads of Cerro Gordo, Renee Horn of Marion, Aaron (Carole) Eads of Monticello; grandchildren: Amanda Dillow, R.Cordell Dillow, Andrea Eads, Anneliesse Eads, Braxton (Selena) Abbott, Makayla Abbott; great-grandchildren: Caden and Finley; sisters: Carolyn (Richard) Fansler, Maralyn Heckman and Martha Reilly; and many nieces and nephews.

Ciney was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dale; son-in-law Terry Horn; and brother-in-law Galen Heckman.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the DMH home care and DMH 4400 nurses. A very special THANK YOU to our mother for taking such excellent care of dad since he became wheelchair bound eight years ago.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.