Aug. 7, 1930 - May 30, 2022

DECATUR — Claire F. Caudle 91, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 1:29 p.m., Monday, May 30, 2022, in CUMC Bergen Mercy Medical Center, Omaha, NE.

A service to celebrate Claire's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at East Park Baptist Church, 1919 S. Baltimore Ave, Decatur, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home, 515 W. Wood Street, Decatur, IL. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown, IL. Memorials may be made in her memory to East Park Baptist Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Claire was born August 7, 1930, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Karl and Ora (Tarrant) Brosend. She married Donald Henry Caudle on December 25, 1948. He preceded her in death on May 26, 2010. She was a seventy-six-year, faithful member of East Park Baptist Church.

Surviving are her children: Rev. Gary Caudle (Ruth) of Live Oak, FL, Debra Castle of Stockbridge, MI, and Linda Gentry (Kevin) of Omaha, NE; sisters: Ethel Boggs of Decatur, Karen Crabtree of Pine Grove, CA, and Patricia Wade (Lynn) of Decatur; grandchildren: Rev. Scott Castle (Michelle) of Jackson, MI, Kim Tanner (Phillip III) of Collierville, TN, Craig Castle (Leah) of Andover, MN, Stephanie Brahs (Justin) of Oak Grove, MN, Lynette Anderson (Alan) of Dexter, MI, Cindy Price (Matthew) of Holt, MI, Alisha Caudle of Live Oak, FL, Matthew Caudle (Catie) of Pensacola, FL, Benjamin Gentry (Amberly) of Bennington, NE, and Staff Sgt. Stephen Gentry (Leah) of San Diego, CA; great-grandchildren: Keturah Tanner, Alexia Tanner, Spencer Tanner, Catherine Castle, Caleb Castle, Caden Castle, Caitlyn Castle, C.J. Castle, Chason Castle, Hunter Castle, Eloise Castle, Dalton Castle, Landon Brahs, Gavin Brahs, Deacon Brahs, Adaline Price, Cora Price, Hudson Price, Addisyn Gentry, Avery Gentry, Tyler Gentry, Kenna Gentry, and Talia Gentry.

Claire was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son-in-law, Robert Castle; brothers: Karl Jr., Daniel, and Fred; and many great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law: Chester Boggs and M. Sgt. Earl Crabtree; sisters-in-law: Misao Brosend and Julie Brosend.