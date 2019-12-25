DECATUR -- Colonel Clara Ann Hilquist (retired) of Decatur, formerly of Park Ridge, IL passed away on Sunday Dec. 22, 2019 at Randall Residence in Decatur.
You have free articles remaining.
Clara was born on Jan. 26, 1932 in Morrisonville, IL the daughter of George and Veronica (Goebel) Richter. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas A. Hilquist.
Services will be Friday Dec. 27, 2019 at St Maurice Church in Morrisonville, IL. Visitation will start at 10:00 am and the funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 am-- burial at St. Maurice cemetery with lunch served following the graveside rights at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Morrisonville, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. John's School or Nursing in Springfield, IL. Arrangements by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. www.moranandgoebel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.