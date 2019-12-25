Clara Ann Hilquist

Clara was born on Jan. 26, 1932 in Morrisonville, IL the daughter of George and Veronica (Goebel) Richter. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas A. Hilquist.

Services will be Friday Dec. 27, 2019 at St Maurice Church in Morrisonville, IL. Visitation will start at 10:00 am and the funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 am-- burial at St. Maurice cemetery with lunch served following the graveside rights at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Morrisonville, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. John's School or Nursing in Springfield, IL. Arrangements by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. www.moranandgoebel.com.