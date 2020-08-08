DECATUR - CLARA (Leaderbrand) MASTERSON, born August 24, 1930, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020.
Loving mother of Diana (Leaderbrand) Galper and son-in-law, Stanley Galper of Port Charlotte, FL and Linda (Leaderbrand) Kellam of Zephryhills, FL; loving grandmother of Anne-Maria Colbrese Zuggarmurdi, of Hampton, IL and Colleen Colbrese Long, of Rock Island, IL.
Her sweet smile and bright blue eyes lit up the day, every day.
Services will be held privately.
To plant a tree in memory of Clara Masterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
