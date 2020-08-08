You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clara Masterson
0 entries

Clara Masterson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clara Masterson

DECATUR - CLARA (Leaderbrand) MASTERSON, born August 24, 1930, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Loving mother of Diana (Leaderbrand) Galper and son-in-law, Stanley Galper of Port Charlotte, FL and Linda (Leaderbrand) Kellam of Zephryhills, FL; loving grandmother of Anne-Maria Colbrese Zuggarmurdi, of Hampton, IL and Colleen Colbrese Long, of Rock Island, IL.

Her sweet smile and bright blue eyes lit up the day, every day.

Services will be held privately.

To plant a tree in memory of Clara Masterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News