Clara Masterson

Loving mother of Diana (Leaderbrand) Galper and son-in-law, Stanley Galper of Port Charlotte, FL and Linda (Leaderbrand) Kellam of Zephryhills, FL; loving grandmother of Anne-Maria Colbrese Zuggarmurdi, of Hampton, IL and Colleen Colbrese Long, of Rock Island, IL.