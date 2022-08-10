Sept. 25, 1939 - Aug. 9, 2022
Clara May Gerhardt passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022, after a brief illness. She was a long time resident of Mt. Zion, IL, moving to Morris IL, two years ago.
She married Elmer T. (Buddy) Gerhardt on November 26, 1956. She is survived by her husband Buddy; her children: Pamela Ferguson, Patricia Willoughby, Paul Gerhardt, Preston Gerhardt; her grandchildren: Gavin Willoughby, Danielle Willoughby Bender, Kennedi Gerhardt, Christian Gerhardt, Melissa Ferguson Zielinski, Margaret Ferguson; great-grandchildren: Liam Willoughby, Mason Willoughby and Riley Ferguson.
Clara was an avid gardener and bridge player. Visitation will be held at U.C. Davis Callahan Funeral home on Friday August 12, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
