May 19, 1984 - April 26, 2023

DECATUR — Clara Nicole "Nikki" Robbins, 38, of Decatur, passed away at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in her home surrounded by her family.

Private services, by invitation only, will be held at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, conducted by Pastor Donnie Sutton. Memorials to support the family are suggested to the Nikki Robbins GoFundMe page.

Nikki was born on May 19, 1984, in Elk Grove Village, IL, a daughter of Melby Maurice and Juanita Marie (Keto) Robbins. Nikki was a devoted Mom to her children and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved to cook out, could make a mean lasagna and chicken cordon blue. She enjoyed gardening, crafts and loved animals.

Surviving are her mom, Juanita; three children: Jerimiah Robbins, Izaiha Phillips and Eleena Robbins all at home; brothers: Shawn Maurice Robbins, Decatur, Brian Edward Keto, New Hampshire, and Matthew Robbins of Indiana; and sister, Angela Marie Bedford of Texas.

Nikki was greeted in Heaven by her father and brother, Gregory James Robbins.

Nikki will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.