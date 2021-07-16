DALTON CITY - Clarence E. "Bud" Wilson, 85, of Dalton City, passed away, 12:20 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Isidore Cemetery, Bethany. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Bud was born July 5, 1936, in Salem, IL; the son of Clarence H. and Mary E. (Blalock) Wilson. He married Dorothy M. Koonce in 1969 in Dalton City; she preceded him in death in 2018. Bud worked as the Dora Township Road Commissioner for 30 years. He was a member of the Dalton City Christian Church, George A. Sentel Lodge #764 in Sullivan, and the Springfield Consistory. Bud was on the Dora Township Fire Protection Board and served as the Secretary and Treasurer.

He is survived by his daughters: Kayla D. Wilson of Weldon and Lou (Robert) Witt of Benton, MO; step-daughters: Connie Piggott of Mattoon and Mary Kay Eckel of Mattoon; sister, Marylyn (Chuck) Rhoades of Louisville, KY. Bud is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and his nephews.

Bud was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy and his parents.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.