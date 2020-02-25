MONTICELLO — Clarence Earl Parrish, 92, of Monticello, formerly of Bement, passed away at 10:10 p.m. Saturday, February 22 at home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment will be held in the Monticello Township Cemetery with military rites accorded.
Clarence was born January 9, 1928, a son of Sherman E. Parrish and Carrie (Broadwell) Parrish. Clarence married Betty Jean Furtney on October 27, 1950. They were married 69 years. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Joellyn Parrish of Monticello and Sue (Tim) Ferguson of Macomb; son, Robert Alan (Anita) Parrish of Palm Coast, FL; twin sister Catherine E. (Betty) Williams of DeLand; four grandsons, Bryan Ferguson, Nick Ferguson, Bryce Parrish, Cameron Parrish; two granddaughters, Monica Butcher and Abby Butcher; and one great grandson, Clarence (Lance) William Ferguson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Robert, Paul, Kenneth, and Max and sister Veda Mae Taulbee.
After graduating from DeLand Township High School in 1946, he enlisted in the army, served three years overseas working in the U.S. Army Intelligence Center in Austria.
Returning from overseas, he began farming. He farmed in the Bement area for 40 years. He also worked for the USDA Soil Conservation Service in Piatt, DeWitt and Macon counties, retiring in 1989. In 2003, he received a lifetime achievement award from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Clarence was a lifetime member of the Piatt County VFW Post 5346 and served as quartermaster for many years. He also was a member of the Monticello Christian Church.
He was a big fan of the Fighting Illini and the Chicago Cubs and was an avid fisherman.
Clarence was a loving, kind, generous person with a great sense of humor. He was always willing to help anyone with a project, especially construction and surveying. His family was everything to him and he will be greatly missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith in Action or Monticello Christian Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.
Service information
11:00AM
215 E Washington St
Monticello, IL 61856