Clarence Earl Parrish

Returning from overseas, he began farming. He farmed in the Bement area for 40 years. He also worked for the USDA Soil Conservation Service in Piatt, DeWitt and Macon counties, retiring in 1989. In 2003, he received a lifetime achievement award from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Clarence was a lifetime member of the Piatt County VFW Post 5346 and served as quartermaster for many years. He also was a member of the Monticello Christian Church.

He was a big fan of the Fighting Illini and the Chicago Cubs and was an avid fisherman.

Clarence was a loving, kind, generous person with a great sense of humor. He was always willing to help anyone with a project, especially construction and surveying. His family was everything to him and he will be greatly missed.

