Clarence Lester "Happy" Ethington

Happy was born June 26th, 1939 in Green Bay, WI to James Vernon and Evalyn (Gibson) Ethington. He married Mary Mae Creekmur on July 30, 1960 in Forsyth, IL, and they enjoyed 59 years together before she preceded him in death on September 2, 2019. Happy worked at VanZetti Bakery for 24 years and went on to purchase the Oakland Bakery in 1979, and later renamed it the Oakland Bakery and Noodle Company, which he owned and operated with his wife, Mary, from 1979-2015. Happy was a member of Oakland United Methodist Church, the Oakland City Council, and the Lion's Club. He was one of the organizers of the Oakland Cornbread and Bean Festival, and was an active member of the Oakland community in many ways. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and enjoyed caring for wild birds. Most of all, he loved his family, especially playing with and cooking for his grandkids.