FORSYTH -- Clarence Raymond Ernst of Calera, AL (previously of Forsyth, IL) passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 4th, 2020.

Clarence was born on March 12, 1944 in Decatur, IL, the son of Edward A. and Frances Ehrhart Ernst. He graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1962. He married Patty (Jones) on June 1st, 1979. Clarence worked at York Borg Warner in 1967 until it closed in 1987. He then worked at TCI Manufacturing in 1988 until retiring in 2013. He also worked part time as a security guard at ADM. He enjoyed bowling on the York Borg Warner bowling league. While working at TCCI he enjoyed playing horseshoes on his breaktime with the other employees there. He also loved playing the weekly football pool with his fellow employees. They were just like his family there (the employees at TCCI). He also enjoyed golfing on Sunday afternoons. Clarence was an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were the Boston Celtics in basketball, the Los Angeles Dodgers in baseball, the New England Patriots in the NFL, and the Alabama Crimson Tide in college football. Clarence attended Kingwood Church in Alabaster, AL.

Surviving are his wife Patty, children: Rick (& Kayla) of Helena, AL; Jason (& Chiho) of Santa Monica, CA; and 4 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his 2 brothers: Eddie & John, and 1 sister: Marie Adcock.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 9th, 2020 from 3-5 pm at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur, IL. Funeral Services will be the following weekend at Charter Funeral Home in Calera, AL. Memorial contributions may be sent to: UAB Center for Palliative and Comfort Care Dept. of Medicine Development Office 1808 7th Ave S BDB 420 Birmingham, AL 35294. Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of local arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

