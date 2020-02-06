Clarence Raymond Ernst

Clarence was born on March 12, 1944 in Decatur, IL, the son of Edward A. and Frances Ehrhart Ernst. He graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1962. He married Patty (Jones) on June 1st, 1979. Clarence worked at York Borg Warner in 1967 until it closed in 1987. He then worked at TCI Manufacturing in 1988 until retiring in 2013. He also worked part time as a security guard at ADM. He enjoyed bowling on the York Borg Warner bowling league. While working at TCCI he enjoyed playing horseshoes on his breaktime with the other employees there. He also loved playing the weekly football pool with his fellow employees. They were just like his family there (the employees at TCCI). He also enjoyed golfing on Sunday afternoons. Clarence was an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were the Boston Celtics in basketball, the Los Angeles Dodgers in baseball, the New England Patriots in the NFL, and the Alabama Crimson Tide in college football. Clarence attended Kingwood Church in Alabaster, AL.