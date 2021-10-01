HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina — Clarence Robert "Bob" Branson, 97, of Hendersonville, NC, died Saturday, September 18, 2021. Bob was born in Decatur, Illinois on June 26, 1924 to parents, Clarence and Faye Branson and graduated from Decatur High School in 1942. He later went to Harvard University and Wabash College as part of the Navy's V-12 officers training program and graduated from the University of Illinois with a BA Degree in Marketing in 1948 after his service as an Ensign in the Navy in WWII.

He was married 55 years to the love of his life, Nancy Moffat of Aurora, Illinois.

During WWII, as a Supply Corp Officer, he was in the Pacific and at Pearl Harbor shortly after the war. During the summer of 1945, he was stationed in Oakland, CA awaiting orders for the possible invasion of Japan.

After graduating from the University of Illinois, he had a long and storied career as a Commercial Paper Salesman, Vice President and President of Commercial Paper Sales at Sears Roebuck Acceptance Company, Goldman-Sachs, Gamble-Skogmo and Dean Witter. He was one of the first Commercial Paper salesman for Sears Roebuck in the 1950's, winning many business accolades from associates and large financial clients across the country.

One of the love's in his life was music, taking up the trumpet at the late age of 15. He progressed rapidly and was in 2nd chair of 10 trumpets by the time he was 16 in one of the best High School bands in Illinois. He continued playing trumpet throughout his life in Jazz bands in College and during WWII and later with many bands in Hendersonville. He played and practiced regularly until he was 95.

He also became expert at woodworking, loved hiking in the trails around Henderson County and was active in several hiking groups.

Bob touched many lives in his 97 years as a businessman, friend, father and husband. His nearly constant state of optimism and positivity (Decatur HS Photo Description reads "A Magnificent Spectacle of Human Happiness") resulted in him being loved by so many and he will be dearly missed.

He was predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Faye; his wife, Nancy; brother, Glenn and daughter, Sue.

He is survived by his son, Robert Branson; daughters: Nancy Watson and Jill Watson; nephew and grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Groce Funeral Home in Arden, NC. A private Graveside Service will be held at Shepherd Memorial Park, Hendersonville, NC.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to the Hendersonville Community Band directly or through their scholarship fund at: http://www.hcbmusic.com/education-and-support.html.

The online guest register is available at https://www.grocefuneralhome.com/obits/clarence-robert-branson/