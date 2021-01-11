 Skip to main content
Clarence V. Cadwallader
Clarence V. Cadwallader

DECATUR - Clarence V. Cadwallader, 96, of Decatur, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 in his home with his loving family by his side.

Private graveside services for Clarence will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur. Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur is in charge of arrangements. Please view Clarence's obituary and share memories and condolences at www.moranandgoebel.com.

