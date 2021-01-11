DECATUR - Clarence V. Cadwallader, 96, of Decatur, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 in his home with his loving family by his side.
Private graveside services for Clarence will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur. Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur is in charge of arrangements. Please view Clarence's obituary and share memories and condolences at www.moranandgoebel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.