Nov. 8, 1928 - Aug. 25, 2022

DECATUR — Clarence W. "Curly" Howard, 93, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 3:04 a.m., Thursday August 25, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital.

A service to honor Curly's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery with military honors from the Macon County Honor Guard and the US Navy Honors Team. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Curly was born November 8, 1928, in Decatur, IL, the son of Harry C. and Elizabeth (Fisher) Howard. He retired having had a career in Automotive Sales. Curly was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, had been a Drummer in many area bands through out his life, and was blessed with the gift of encouragement. He married Nancy L. (Anderson) Hoehne on September 17, 2016.

Surviving is his wife, Nancy of Decatur; children: Jeff Howard (Nancy) of Mt. Zion, Tim Howard (Cathy) of Mt. Zion, Beth Standley (Kevin) of Findlay, Allison Hoehne of St. Louis, MO, and Jason Hoehne (Loretta) of Decatur; eight grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Curly was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Patrick Howard.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of St. Mary's Hospital Emergency Room, the staff of Hickory Point Christian Village, and the staff of Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois for all their care and compassion.