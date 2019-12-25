DECATUR -- Clarence W. “Duck” Thompson, 90, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Imboden Creek Living Center.

He was born in Lewisburg, TN on December 5, 1929, He Married Betty Stafford, she preceded him in death on February 18, 2019. He is survived; three sons, Tim (Karen) Callahan of Olathe, KS; Gary (Michelle) Thompson of Trenton, IL; and Mark (Diana) Thompson of Lewisville, TX; six grandchildren, Kelsey Davies, Olivia, Malcolm, and Michael Callahan, Kara and Kaylee Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Duck had worked at Weidenbacher Oldsmoblie in Decatur, he then went to work at the First National Bank, and after retiring he worked at Lithia Springs Marina in Shelbyville. Duck loved boats and cars. Duck served our country in the US Air Force from 1951-1955.He was a member of First Christian Church.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park, with military rites performed by the Macon County Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Macon County Honor Guard.