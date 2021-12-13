 Skip to main content
Clarice Kathryn Schweighart

TUSCOLA — Clarice Kathryn Schweighart, 88, of Tuscola, IL, died peacefully on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, Tuscola, IL. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in the Tuscola Cemetery.

