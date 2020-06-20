× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Clark Eugene Flickinger, 70, of Decatur died in his home with his family by his side on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

A memorial service to celebrate Clark’s life will be held 11:00 am Saturday, June 27 at Tabernacle Baptist Church (650 Wycles Rd, Decatur, IL 62522) Pastor Carlton Binkley will officiate. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting with the arrangements.

Clark was born March 17, 1950 in Harrisburg, PA, son of Frank E. and Ruth (Derr) Wright. He was a graduate of Newport (PA) High School. Clark married Susan J. Hefflefinger in July 1967. He was a member of the Newport Lions Club and Newport Ambulance League. He also volunteered his time in Newport as a little league baseball coach and to the High School Booster Club. Here in Decatur, he was a member and Deacon of Tabernacle Baptist Church and Gold Kiwanis Club.

Surviving are his wife, Susan; son Brent (Suzanne Broussard) Flickinger; daughter Jeneen (Jared) LeMar; grandchildren, Samuel, Hannah and Erika Flickinger; Sydney and Sierra LeMar.

He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Kenneth.

Clark was an avid Chicago Cubs Fan. He loved hot air balloons and lighthouses, but mostly his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.