NEWBURGH, Indiana — Claude F. Bedwell, 81, of Newburgh, IN, formerly of Edwardsport, IN, passed away January 28, 2021 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. Claude was born June 22, 1939 the son of Doyle and Mabel Newkirk Bedwell. He graduated from Edwardsport High School and served his country in the U.S. Navy. After his service he earned his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University and began a career with Illinois Power Corp. for over 20 years. Upon retirement he joined Vectren in the Evansville area and retired from Vectren. He was active in the Boy Scouts Troop 132 and any activity with his family. He married Dorothy L. Stoneburner and they made their life together for nearly 58 years. Claude was devoted to his family and his friends. He was a true Gentle Man.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Bedwell; their children: Doyle C. Bedwell, and his wife, Karie of Newburgh, IN, Steven W. Bedwell, and his wife, Shelia of LaVernia, TX, Scott E. Bedwell, and his wife, Julie of Columbia, MD and Angie Sue Schulze of Maui, HI. Grandchildren: Claude Bedwell, Fae Bedwell, Morgan Bedwell, Thomas Bedwell, Tony Green and Edith Green. He is also survived by a brother, Gary Bedwell of Edwardsport, IN and a sister, Karen Goodwin of Elizabethton, TN.
Claude was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle and Mable Bedwell, a brother, Jack Bedwell and a sister in infancy, Margaret Ellen Bedwell.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, a gathering to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date as per his wishes.
Duesterberg-Fredrick Wampler Shaw Chapel is honored to assist the Bedwell Family during their time of loss.
