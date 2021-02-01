NEWBURGH, Indiana — Claude F. Bedwell, 81, of Newburgh, IN, formerly of Edwardsport, IN, passed away January 28, 2021 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. Claude was born June 22, 1939 the son of Doyle and Mabel Newkirk Bedwell. He graduated from Edwardsport High School and served his country in the U.S. Navy. After his service he earned his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University and began a career with Illinois Power Corp. for over 20 years. Upon retirement he joined Vectren in the Evansville area and retired from Vectren. He was active in the Boy Scouts Troop 132 and any activity with his family. He married Dorothy L. Stoneburner and they made their life together for nearly 58 years. Claude was devoted to his family and his friends. He was a true Gentle Man.