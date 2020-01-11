DECATUR -- Claude Taylor, 87, of Decatur, Illinois, passed away at 12:55 am on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Claude was born January 12, 1932 in Farmer City, Illinois to Campbell Taylor and Vernia Black. He married Donna Diane (Johnson) Taylor on August 1, 1954 in Bloomington, Illinois. Together they had three children. Claude loved his family and always spoke with pride and enthusiasm when he talked about the Taylor family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Donna; daughter Cynthia Hadden and husband James Robert of Beulah, Wyoming; daughter Cheryl Gregory and husband James of Decatur, Illinois; and son Kent Taylor and wife Christina of Commerce, Texas. He is also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers David Taylor, Homer Taylor, Earl Taylor, Tandy Taylor, Perry Taylor, Arlen Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Junior Taylor, George Taylor, and sisters Olive Graning, Marjorie Maden, Catherine Hegener.
Claude served in the Army, under the 7th Infantry Division in Korea as a communications specialist working directly with Generals.
Mr. Taylor, as his students would call him, taught art in public schools for over 35 years, starting with a short stint at Lowell Jr. High in Flint, Michigan. Moving back to Illinois in the late fifties,
Claude began his long tenure at Lakeview High School and Johns Hill Jr. High teaching and mentoring hundreds of Decatur's pupils. His classroom was always buzzing with exciting and challenging projects and many of his students enjoyed a high level of satisfaction in his ability to bring out their newfound talent. Claude finished his career as the Art Director for the Decatur schools.When school was out for the summer, Claude would load up the family and hit the road for camping and fishing expeditions to Canada or Missouri. Some of these trips included spending time fishing with his friends of over fifty years, Charlie and Helen Judkins.
Later travels would include fly fishing adventures along the Tongue River and Ten Sleep Rivers in Wyoming. More recently, hiking at Rock Springs Nature Center along the Sangamon River kept Claude's love for nature and his quest for vibrant colors satisfied. He often incorporated these discoveries into his artwork and many of his canvas pieces are testimony to his love of the outdoors and God's palette of infinite hues. Talented as an artist beyond his work on paper, clay, and canvas, Claude often spent hours upon hours in his home workshop creating imaginative pieces from wood.In his words – My philosophy of life is sort of simple --- have a balance to one's life, have a spiritual-religious understanding, love your family and take care of them, be patriotic to your Country and learn to appreciate how wonderful life can be to all! And give praise to God every day! God bless America!
At Claude's request, his body was donated to research. A celebration of life event will be held in the spring with family members.
