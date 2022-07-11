March 7, 1953 - July 7, 2022

PEORIA — Claudia Louise Bima, 69, of Peoria, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 7, 2022 at her home. Claudia was born on March 7, 1953 in Norfolk, VA to Robert H. and Helen L. (Printy) Roberts.

She married Michael R. Bima on February 3, 1995 in Decatur, IL. He survives. Also surviving are her five children: Kathie (Jeff) Phillips of Norwalk, IA, Kami (Nestor) Gutierrez of Downs, IL, Matt (Laura) Gibson of Elmhurst, IL, Nick Bima of Peoria, IL, and Chris (Martha) Gibson of Chicago, IL; she is also survived by eight grandchildren: Lauren, Josh (Amanda), Nathan, and Andrew Phillips, Josie and Sophia Gutierrez, Anna and Elsie Gibson. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Her loving dog, Grace, was by her side throughout her final days.

Also surviving are her two siblings: Kathy (Shelby) Matherly of Port Charlotte, FL and Scott (Kim) Roberts of Ankeny, IA. Claudia had a loving relationship with her many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Claudia was preceded in death by her parents and grandson Gavin Gutierrez.

Claudia grew up in Decatur, IL and graduated from Stephen Decatur High in 1971. She graduated with honors from Millikin University in 1975, receiving a BA Degree and a Major in American Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Claudia was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority where she met many lifelong friends.

Claudia was a writer for the Decatur Tribune as an intern; taught English in both Taylorville, IL and Guadalajara, Mexico; worked in retail sales at the Whale in Peoria; and worked at Illinois Mutual for many years as a Claims Adjustor retiring in 2014. Claudia was also part owner of "Knit Four Together" Yarn Shop in Dunlap, IL where she crafted and shared her love of knitting and made many more friends.

Claudia was active in the Peoria community. She was a member of Junior League as Co-Chair on several community development programs. Other activities included Juleps Closet, Race for the Cure, Medical Auxiliary, Families Anonymous, and PEO-BQ Chapter, for which she was very devoted and proud.

Claudia was an active member of both St. Thomas the Apostle and St. Vincent de Paul Parish as her faith was instrumental in her daily life. After retirement Claudia's main focus became her children, grandchildren, and many friends. Claudia and Mike enjoyed visiting at friends and families' homes, the grandkids many events, babysitting and enjoying winters at Treviso Bay in Naples, FL hosting friends and family.

A private family ceremony will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Parish at a later date. Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Words of comfort can be shared with family at www.woolsey-wilton.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Illinois CancerCare Foundation at IllinoisCancerCareFoundation.org.