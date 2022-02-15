LATHAM — Clayton Albert Colebar, age 77, of Latham, Illinois, passed away on Feb. 13, 2022. He was born June 23, 1944 in Decatur, IL, the son of Anthony W. and Beulah M. (Howard) Colebar.

Clay was an Army Veteran, serving in active duty from 1962-1965. He was a self-employed carpet installer for 50-years, finally retiring at the age of 70. He loved his family, friends, and especially his grand and great grandchildren, so very much. Clay enjoyed electric trains and putting models together.

On May 29, 1970, he married Gloria Waddell, and they were married for over 51-years. He is also survived by a daughter, Jacqueline (Michael) Manahan; two sons: Lt. Col. Wes (Angie) Colebar, Tony Colebar; sisters: Leona Kemball-Cook, Elaine Cavanaugh; grandchildren: Lily, John and Vivian Manahan, Noah and Will Colebar, Brandon Colebar; great-granddaughter, Katie Newton; and many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and older brothers, Howard and Kenneth. Clay will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Latham Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Chapel, Chelsea, MI.