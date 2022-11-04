July 9, 1964 - Oct. 29, 2022

DECATUR — Clayton Lee Hildred, 58, died at 9:22 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.

He was born on July 9, 1964, in Jerseyville, and was the son of Robert and Esther (Kessler) Hildred. He married the former Dana Carrico, sharing in many years together. Clayton grew up in Kane and graduated with the Class of 1982, from Jersey Community High and went on to further his education at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, where he studied general coursework and automotive classes.

He served as a Private in the United States Army, and upon his honorable discharge, returned back home to Jerseyville. He began his working career at Pantera's Pizza and Zachary's Restaurant, both in Jerseyville. Throughout his life, he worked at various area bars and restaurants as a cook, as well as serving as a farmhand in the farms of Vince Sibley, Tim Gibbons and Milton and Bernie Darr. He was also employed with Alter Barge Lines in Alton, IL, where he enjoyed traveling up and down the mighty Mississippi River. He ended his working career, as a Sous Chef at Millikan University in Decatur.

Clayton enjoyed RC Cars and watching NASCAR races and spending time outdoors on his four wheeler and mowing his yard (along with the yards of his family members), always with an ice cold beer in hand. He also was an avid music lover and enjoyed attending concerts, and quizzing his family and friends on song titles and artist.

Surviving are his siblings: Kay (Gabe) DiFrancisco of Jerseyville, Robin Frank of Jerseyville, Clark (LoriAnn) Hildred of Roodhouse, Scherry (Rodney) Spangler of Ballwin, MO, Anessa Kriston of Champaign, and Nancy (Scott) Sullivan of Bethalto; his faithful companion, Robin Boyd of Decatur, and their dog, Cash; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held from 4:00 p.m. until time of family remembrances at 6:30 p.m., Friday, November 4, 2022, at Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL, 62052. Private interment will be held at a later date.

For those desiring, memorials may be given to the Macon County Animal Shelter or to The Warrior Dog Foundation, in care of the funeral home.

Clayton always said "Everyone should be believe in something," he believed he should always have just one more beer.

