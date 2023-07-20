Oct. 28, 1938 - July 18, 2023

ILLIOPOLIS — Cleda Arlene Morrow, 84, of Illiopolis, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at her home.

Cleda was born on October 28, 1938, in Sorento, IL, the daughter of Alvin and Iva (Zeller) Massey. She married Harold Eugene Morrow on March 12, 1960, and he preceded her in death on December 21, 2012.

Cleda worked for the State of Illinois, serving under nine Governors, from Governor Stratton to Governor Blagojevich, for 43 years before retiring. She was a member of ISEA, and the Illinois Women's Business Association. She enjoyed bowling, archery, gardening and collecting snowmen.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Cleda is survived by her son, Bradley E. (Marilee) Morrow; two granddaughters: Gabby and Christina Morrow; two great-granddaughters: Sophia Edwards and Nora Embry; two brothers: Louis and Harold Massey; one sister, Stella Massey, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral at 3:30 p.m. at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home in Illiopolis. Graveside services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 432 7th St. in Illiopolis is in charge of arrangements.