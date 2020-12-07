Clementine (Clemmie) Mary Rueff

Clemmie was born August 1, 1935 in Ramsey, IL the daughter of Clement and Johanna Hebenstreit. Clement passed away before Clemmie was born. Her mother met Sylvester Kern as a result of correspondence through the Lonely Hearts Club and, they married on April 28, 1939. Sylvester took on the role of raising Clemmie and her four siblings and was the greatest grandpa ever to 35 grandchildren. Clemmie met Arthur S. Rueff in 1953 shortly before he was shipped off to serve in the Korean War. They married on January 14, 1955 and celebrated 52 years of marriage before his death on February 17, 2007.