Clifford Clark
Clifford Clark

Clark

DECATUR -- Clifford Clark 85, of Decatur, IL passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, in his residence.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Brady Cemetery, Akin, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Clifford was born March 25, 1934, in Thompsonville, IL the son of Herman and Ina Pearl (Sweet) Clark. He retired as an Inspector from Caterpillar after thirty years of service. He married Ellen J. Kruger on April 27, 1958. She preceded him in death on March 2, 2012.

Surviving are his son: Kevin Clark (Laurie) of Palm Harbor, FL; son-in-law: Luis Paz of Decatur; grandchildren: Matthew Clark (Hallie) of Helena, AL, Andrew Clark of Decatur, Ellie Paz of Decatur, and Mallory Clark of Palm Harbor, FL. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Clifford was preceded in death by his wife, parents, daughter: Carla, three brothers, and two sisters.

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Mar 6
Graveside
Friday, March 6, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Brady Cemetery
8299 Hoover Road
Macedonia, IL 62860
