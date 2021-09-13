DECATUR — Clifford Dale Mason, 87, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 12.55 PM Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Lincoln, IL.

Cliff was born on May 24, 1934, in rural Effingham County, IL, a son of Noah Creighton and Flora (Smith) Mason. After a brief period at Caterpillar Tractor Co. as a welding inspector, he moved to Decatur in 1956, and purchased a small Standard Oil Station on the corner of W. Main St and Oakland Ave. Mason Standard, later known as Mason's Amoco became iconic, being known as the place for friendly and honest service. The friendships made and the favors given over those many years are too numerous to count. Operating this location for 51 years became Cliff's legacy and the most fulfilling part of his life outside of family.

He married Anita Frances Jackson in Vandalia, IL, on October 20, 1956.

Cliff enjoyed boating on Lake Decatur, car racing, and the St. Louis Cardinals. He had enjoyed handball at the YMCA, CMTV programs and supported Decatur with a passion. He watched Jimmy Swaggart faithfully. He was a member of the Oakwood Business Association, the AMOCO Dealer Association, and Maranatha Assembly of God. One of his greatest delights was helping customers and getting to know them. Even after retirement, he received many phone calls for wise counsel. Of all of his life's accomplishments, nothing brought him joy like watching his children and grandchildren grow up around him with his wife Anita by his side. He will be remembered fondly for being an honorable man with sharp wit, endless generosity, and long talks in the Florida room. His grandchildren think of his home as "the Fun House".

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Anita; two sons: Greg (Denise) Mason and Todd (Angie) Mason, both of Decatur; daughter: Meda Rae (Joe) Bateman, of Nashville, TN; grandchildren: Noah (Megan) Mason, Kristy (Jeff) Sams, Michelle (Rob) Kraker, Daniel (Mackenzie) Bateman, Judah (Kennie Leigh) Bateman, Evan Mason, Adam Mason, Piper Mason, Mimi Mason, Kyler (Morgan) Mason, Matthew Mason, and Travis Mason; five great-grandchildren: Kaitlin Karnes, Maximus Bateman, Keslar Kraker, Ava Mason, and Chevy Mason; brothers: Larry (Margie) Mason, Gary Mason, and Leonard (Sherry) Mason, all of Decatur; and one sister: Sharon Geisler, of Effingham, IL. He was preceded in death by two sons: Dale Mason and Brian Mason, and grandson Dale Mason, Jr.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Maranatha Assembly of God, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

Memorials may be sent to Wounded Warrier Project – one of the the organizations dear to his heart.