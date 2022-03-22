Sept. 18, 1966 - March 18, 2022

SULLIVAN — Clifford Wayne Hollon, 55 of Sullivan, IL, passed away at his home on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Vineyard Church, 1805 S. Hamilton in Sullivan, IL. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Vineyard Church, Pastor Jim Plank will officiate. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Cliff was born on September 18, 1966, in Saratoga Springs, NY. He is a son of Maurice Calvin and Nancy Jane (McDaniel) Hollon. He married his High School Sweetheart, Kelly Lynn Siemons on May 23, 1987, in Decatur, IL.

He is survived by his wife Kelly; five children: Stuart Hollon and his wife April of Norfolk, NE, Allie Lapan and her husband Jimmie of Fort Campbell, KY, Ty Hollon, Trey Hollon, and Trent Hollon all at home; two grandchildren: Malayah Lapan and Dean Hollon; his parents, Calvin and Nancy Hollon of Oreana, IL; one sister, Donna Farmer and her husband Rusty of Fountain, CO; one brother, Jeffrey Hollon and his wife LouAnn of Oreana, IL; his mother-in-law, Sharon May of Decatur, IL; a sister-in-law, Andrea Kovacs and her husband Joe of Girard, IL; and several nieces.

Cliff was preceded in death by his grandparents, his father-in-law, and his stepfather-in-law.

Cliff was a 1984 graduate of Warrensburg-Latham High School. He worked at Dingeman (Lamar) Outdoor Advertising from 1987 to 1995. He then owned and operated Hollon Signs from 1995 to 2004. He and Kelly were called to join Family Life Ministries as missionary staff and relocated to Little Rock, AR, from 2005 to 2018. Cliff served in several roles there but being a planner for the Weekend to Remember Marriage Conference was one he enjoyed immensely. Cliff loved people, he loved to serve and sow into the lives of people.

Cliff was happiest when using his creativity to build and renovate. Whether it was home improvement, turning wooden pens or graphic design-this was his passion and gave him purpose.

Cliff currently co-owned and operated Quality Renovations and More with his business partner, Tyler Nadolny. Thank you, Tyler, for coming alongside Cliff in the creation of a new business. We are comforted with the truth that Cliff is now with the Lord. And the Lord is with his loved ones today.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kelly Hollon to be used for an education fund for her and Cliff's boys.