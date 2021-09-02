ROCKPORT, Indiana — Clint R. Bevins, 50, of Rockport, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.

Clint was born on June 19, 1971 to Robert L. Bevins and Arlinda (Denbo) Bevins.

Clint was an owner/operator of Bevins Trucking, LLC. He was a hardworking and very outgoing man, who loved to deer hunt. He loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Bevins; and his grandparents: Vern and Eileen Bevins and Charles and Eva Denbo.

Clint is survived by his children: Brittany Bevins and Tyler Barnes; his grandchildren: McKenzie, Raelynn, Noah, Emma, Bentley, and Savannah; his mother, Arlinda Bevins (David Ray); his sisters: Tori Bevins and Stacey Gibson; his fiancee, Michelle Duffy; many extended family and friends.

Services are 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana.

Visitation is 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021, and from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, N.R.A., or Wild Turkey Federation.

Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.