DYER, Indiana — Mr. Clint Wesley Powell of Dyer, Indiana, formerly of Decatur, Illinois, and Lebanon, Missouri, died May 14, 2021, in Lake County, Indiana.

Mr. Powell was born April 4, 1986, in Decatur, Illinois, to Wesley ("Wes") and Dr. Jennifer ("Jenny") Powell and grew up in Warrensburg, Illinois. He attended Warrensburg-Latham schools as well as the Lutheran School Association ("LSA") of Decatur.

Clint received an Associate's Degree from Nashville Auto Diesel College (now Lincoln Tech) of Nashville, Tennessee, and in September of 2020 he started his mobile automotive repair business, Mechanic-Direct.

He married Alison DeLuca in Decatur, Illinois, January 24, 2014, and their union was completed with the birth of their daughter, Beatrix Rose Powell (5).

A self-taught guitarist, Mr. Powell was a part of several musical groups/bands in his lifetime, and music was an important aspect of his life. The highlight and loves of his life, however, were his three daughters: Cadence Schrlau-Powell (11, daughter of Sara Schrlau) of Heyworth, Illinois, Mackenzie Powell (9, daughter of Emily Aufrecht) of Decatur, Illinois, and Beatrix. Clint was a member of Business Before Breakfast chapter of BNI, F3 Men's Fitness, and St. John the Evangelist Church in St. John, Indiana.