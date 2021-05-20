DYER, Indiana — Mr. Clint Wesley Powell of Dyer, Indiana, formerly of Decatur, Illinois, and Lebanon, Missouri, died May 14, 2021, in Lake County, Indiana.
Mr. Powell was born April 4, 1986, in Decatur, Illinois, to Wesley ("Wes") and Dr. Jennifer ("Jenny") Powell and grew up in Warrensburg, Illinois. He attended Warrensburg-Latham schools as well as the Lutheran School Association ("LSA") of Decatur.
Clint received an Associate's Degree from Nashville Auto Diesel College (now Lincoln Tech) of Nashville, Tennessee, and in September of 2020 he started his mobile automotive repair business, Mechanic-Direct.
He married Alison DeLuca in Decatur, Illinois, January 24, 2014, and their union was completed with the birth of their daughter, Beatrix Rose Powell (5).
A self-taught guitarist, Mr. Powell was a part of several musical groups/bands in his lifetime, and music was an important aspect of his life. The highlight and loves of his life, however, were his three daughters: Cadence Schrlau-Powell (11, daughter of Sara Schrlau) of Heyworth, Illinois, Mackenzie Powell (9, daughter of Emily Aufrecht) of Decatur, Illinois, and Beatrix. Clint was a member of Business Before Breakfast chapter of BNI, F3 Men's Fitness, and St. John the Evangelist Church in St. John, Indiana.
Mr. Powell is survived by his wife, Alison, of Dyer; his parents of Stoutland, Missouri; grandparents: Ray and Sharon Powell of Decatur, Illinois; sister, Amber (Peter Jankowski) and nieces: Virginia and Charlotte Jankowski of Plato, Missouri; aunt Beth (Terry) Nansen of Springfield, Illinois; uncle Dion (Christy) Powell of Geneva, Illinois; uncle Scott (Paulus) Powell of Portland, Oregon; grandmother, Loretta Matthews of White House, Tennessee; multiple other aunts; uncles; and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents: Dwayne and Virginia Nansen of Warrensburg, Illinois.
Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., at St. John the Evangelist Church, 11301 W. 93rd Avenue, St. John, Indiana. A wake will be held prior starting at 1:00 p.m. Ashes will be interned at a later date in Hubbartt Cemetery, Shelby County, Illinois.
A memorial fund has been established for Mr. Powell's three daughters at Heritage Bank of the Ozarks, 1475 S. Jefferson Avenue, Lebanon, Missouri 65536, or on his business website www.mechanic-direct.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.