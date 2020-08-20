× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Clinton Joe Keller, 79, of Decatur, passed away Thursday evening, August 13, 2020, in his residence, surrounded by his family.

Memorial services will be conducted at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Maranatha Assembly of God, 555 W. Imboden Dr., Decatur, IL, 62521, with visitation also at the church beginning at 5:00 PM on Friday, August 21, 2020. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, St. Louis, MO.

Joe was born January 14, 1941, in Decatur, the son of Clinton Iris and Dorris Ellen Bradley Keller. He married Carol Simpson in Decatur on June 19, 1960.

After graduating from high school, Joe entered the local building and trades industry. He became a carpenter and millwright, working on many construction projects. Following retirement, he and his wife Carol later became owners of Paul's Confectionery.

An active Mason, he was a Past Master of Ionic Lodge #312, A.F.&A.M., later a member of Macon Lodge #8, A.F.&A.M., also Decatur York Rite, Valley of Springfield Scottish Rite, Ansar Temple AAONMS-Springfield, IL, He thoroughly enjoyed riding his Harley. Joe also belonged to several motorcycle clubs.