Clora Jean Bowling

Oct. 11, 1932 - March 13, 2022

DECATUR — March 13, 2022 in St. John's Hospital, Springfield.

Private family services will be held. Memorials may be made to General Baptist Church of Moweaqua.

Clora was born on October 11, 1932 in Evansville, IN, the daughter of Paul Martin Mann and Cora Iva Clark. She married Laben F. Bowling, Jr. on June 11, 1949 in Connorsville, IN.

Clora was a machinist for 25 years at Borg Warner, and worked 14 years at Perfect Potato Chip in Decatur. She was a member of Boiling Springs Church of God. Clora's hobbies included her grandkids, camping, cooking, and doing yard work.

Clora is survived by her son Jim (Candy) Bowling of Moweaqua, IL; grandchildren: Ginger (Justin) Handy of Moweaqua, IL and Molly Kopetz of Moweaqua, IL; great-grandchildren: Wyatt Handy, Dallas Handy, and Joslynn Kopetz; brothers: Cecil Mann of Terre Haute, IN, and Charles (Alice) Mann of SC; sisters: Jeanette (Dave) Wagner, of Decatur, and Mary Hirst of Muncie, IN.

Clora was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and one sister.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua, has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.