Nov. 6, 1938 - April 11, 2022

CERRO GORDO — Clyde Allen Fansler, 83 of Cerro Gordo, IL, passed away on April 11, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Clyde was born on November 6, 1938, in Wayne County, IL, and was the son of Louis Allen and Freda (Auvil) Fansler. He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Baker, on March 2, 1958. They lived in Cerro Gordo, IL, where they were surrounded by friends and family who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

He was an active member of the Cerro Gordo Church of the Brethren and served on the church board many times. Clyde started his long career as a meat cutter at age 18, and worked at Eisner and Jewel grocery stores. A lifelong sports fan, he coached the Cerro Gordo Little League, All Stars, and Pony League - and he never missed a game when his children were playing basketball or volleyball. Clyde was an avid Cubs fan and delighted in watching his team break their century-long curse in the 2016 World Series.

Above all else, Clyde cherished the time and memories he shared with his family.

He will be forever loved by his wife, Nancy; and his three children: David (Em), Steve (Sally), and Mindy (Dave). He is also survived by his brother, Dick (Carolyn); his sister, Nancy Krohling; his grandchildren: Jessica (Seth), Olivia, Jayce (Sarah), Samantha (Keith), Jake, and Jube (Dasi); and his favorite additions to the Fansler family, great-grandsons: Isaac and Dylan.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Cerro Gordo Church of the Brethren (PO Box 45, Cerro Gordo, IL, 61818).

A service to celebrate and remember Clyde's life will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Cerro Gordo Church of the Brethren.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Nancy and the rest of the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.