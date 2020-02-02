COWDEN -- Clyde L. Wehrle, 94, of Cowden, IL passed away at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Aperion Care in St. Elmo, IL.

Clyde was born on September 3, 1925, in rural Dixie, IL, the son of Fred and Effie (Coleman) Wehrle. Clyde and Ileene Richards were united in holy matrimony on February 23, 1946, in Herrick, IL. Clyde was a farmer, carpenter and a jack of all trades. There was not much he wasn't able to do. He was very active in the Cowden United Methodist Church. Clyde and Ileene led up to 100 missionary trips in various locations such as Mexico, Peru, Haiti, Africa, Costa Rica and Arizona.

Surviving are his wife, Ileene Wehrle of Cowden; daughter, Jan (Dennis) Wehrle of Scottsdale, AZ; sons: Calvin Wehrle of Galveston, TX, Mike (Connie) Wehrle of Cowden and Mark (Kim) Wehrle of Edwardsville and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Cowden United Methodist Church with Pastor Antonio Sutton officiating. Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Cowden is assisting the family. Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Clyde's honor at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.

