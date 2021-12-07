MATTOON — Clyde Russell passed away on Monday, November 30, 2021, at the age of 70.

Clyde was born on July 14, 1951, in Brownsville, TN, the son of Demp Russell, Sr. and Earline (Estes) Russell.

Clyde graduated from MacArthur High School, Decatur. IL. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He grew up in the Greater Northside Missionary Baptist Church. He also enjoyed walking and reading.

He is survived by his daughters: Sharee and Nat'e Russell; granddaughter, Zoe Russell; siblings: Earnestine Estes of Sacramento, CA, Anna Rice-Scandrett of Conyers, GA, Demp (Laura) Russell, Jr. of Urbana, IL, Otis C. Russell of Minneapolis, MN, Virginia Russell-Beverly of Conyers, GA, Danny Ray Russell of Decatur, IL, Martin D. (Brigette) Russell of Houston, TX, Evelyn Marie Russell-Turnley of Lithonia, GA, Rickie L. Russell of Jonesboro, Louisiana; special nephew, Randy Russell; and a host of nieces, nephews, relative and friends.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Ollie Mae Moore, brothers: Earl and Alvin Russell.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Greater Northside M.B. Church with visitation one hour before service. Burial: Graceland Cemetery. Professional Services entrusted to: Walker Funeral Service. www.walkerfs.com.