Colleen Kay Stiles

LATHAM — Colleen Kaye Stiles, 74 of Latham, passed away, July 21, 2021 in Forsyth, Illinois.

A visitation will be held 10:00-11:00 AM on Colleen's 75th birthday on July 26, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home in Decatur. A graveside service at Illini Cemetery will follow. Memorials can be made to the Latham Fire Department, and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois.

Colleen was born July 26, 1946 in Warrensburg, Illinois the family of Caleb and Lettie (Woodside) Lowe. Colleen married James Stiles on June 20, 1964. Colleen was employed as a manager at McDonald's for 35 years prior to her retirement. She enjoyed cooking, shopping; particularly a good garage sale trip. She was known for her homemade popcorn balls and a classic diet coke from McDonald's. Colleen enjoyed spending time with her family, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Colleen is survived by her husband of 57 years, James Stiles; her children: Jim Stiles (Sabrina) and Stephanie Mallory; grandchildren: Brandy Stiles and Sydney Mallory; great grandchildren: Zoey, Serenity, Alina, and Micah; Step-grandsons John and Paul; sisters: Maxine Green, Susan Chapman, and Rita Ishmael; brother Carroll Lowe and her bonus grandchildren: Katelin, Cassidy, and Andrew Gordon.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her three brothers: Bob, Dick and John.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.