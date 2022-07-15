April 27, 2006 - July 12, 2022

ASSUMPTION — Conner James Rowcliff, 16, of Assumption, died July 12, 2022, at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022 in Assumption Christian Church. Visitation will be from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, also in the church. The family requests casual attire. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption. Memorials may be made to the Conner Rowcliff Memorial Fund c/o First National Bank, 141 N. Chestnut St., Assumption, IL, 62510, or Seitz Funeral Homes.

Conner was born on April 27, 2006, in Springfield, IL, the son of James A. and Denise (Voudrie) Rowcliff.

He was a Junior at Central A&M High School where he was a member of the Raiders Football, Basketball and Track teams. He was also a member of the Sky Ice Basketball team for several years. Conner enjoyed riding 4-wheelers and going to the beach, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are his parents; grandparents: Delmer (Sharon) Voudrie of Pana, IL, and Carol Rowcliff of Assumption, IL; aunts and uncles: Mark (Patty) Voudrie of Washington, IL, Chris Jenkins of Assumption, IL, Rick Anderson of Pana, IL, Lisa Rowcliff of Assumption, IL, Vern (Sabrina) Rowcliff of Assumption, IL, Angel (Herb) Palmer of Assumption, IL, Tori (Mike) Breeden of Melvin, IL, Jason (Melissa) Rowcliff of Macon, IL, Jackie (Brett) Stock of Blue Mound, IL, Stephanie Rowcliff of Assumption, IL, and Kenny Nix of Oklahoma; as well as several cousins and special friend, Marissa Snearly.

Preceding him in death are his grandpa, James Rowcliff and aunt, Sheila Nix.

Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.