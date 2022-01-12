CHARLESTON — Conni Poulter, 73, of Charleston, IL, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

The Funeral Mass celebrating her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 921 Madison Avenue in Charleston, with Father Braden Maher presiding. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be held at a later date in Mound Cemetery. Memorials in her honor may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and left at the visitation-service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Conni was born July 20, 1948, in Charleston, IL, the daughter of Claude and Ida (Glosser) Lang. She married Terry Poulter on November 24, 1971, and he preceded her on April 30, 2004. Conni is survived by her son, Kevin (Stacey) Poulter and several grandchildren.

Conni was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She was a dispatcher for Eastern Illinois University Police for many years, and enjoyed listening to the police scanner in her later years.

