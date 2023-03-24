Feb. 7, 1946 - March 23, 2023

CISCO — Connie B. Weishaar of Cisco, IL, passed away March 23, 2023, and is now rejoicing in Heaven after a long journey with Parkinson's disease.

Connie B. Henson, was born in Culbertson, North Carolina to Fred E. Henson and Dorothy "June" (Gladson) Henson, on February 7, 1946. She moved from North Carolina to Wayne, MI, as a young child. Connie began attending Wescove Christian High School (a boarding school) in Potomac, IL, in the 9th grade. The students and faculty she met along the way there have become like a lifelong family. Connie attended four years of high school there and then attended two years of study at Wescove Bible School in Biblical Studies and Spanish. Connie continued her education at Olivet Nazarene University and graduated with her BA in Secondary Education and a minor in English and Spanish in May of 1970.

On May 29, 1970, she became the bride of Ronald Weishaar, whom she first met at a church camp in Potomac, IL, when they were just ten years old. They both later attended Wescove Christian School. They spent their honeymoon at Pinetree Navajo Reservation where she and Ron worked for the Summer.

In the Fall of 1970, the newlyweds returned to Wescove as resident counselors in the boy's dorm. While there, Connie taught high school English, Spanish, Accounting and Consumer Economics. Not long after Wescove school was closed, Ron and Connie moved to Cisco, IL. Connie worked in many different roles at Piatt County Mental Health Center but most of them had to do with teaching. At the end of her career, she was working as a Vocational Development Coordinator and also as a computer consultant. After her retirement, she volunteered on the Cisco Library board for many years.

Connie quietly donated her time, books, financial assistance and expertise in the fields of computers, cooking, financial budgeting and being a listening ear and counselor to many people of all ages throughout the years. She kept in contact through the decades with former students of Wescove and always loved to hear about what they were doing and about their families. She continues to be highly thought of and loved by those who have known her over the years. Connie was a quiet role model with a quick wit and unique sense of humor. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren and was so happy she made it to her goal of seeing her newest grandson born and her oldest granddaughter get married this past year.

Connie is survived by her loving husband, Ron Weishaar of Cisco; daughter, Jeannine "Nina" (Steve) Primmer of Monticello; sons: Destin Weishaar of Nashville, TN, Schuy (Brooke) Weishaar of Decatur, and Kyle (Akua) Weishaar of Champaign; as well as her seven grandchildren: Kat (Chase) Hinton, Addison, Finn, Athan, Ella, Harrison and Kienam. She is also survived by her brother, Gary Henson of Romulus, MI; brother-in-law, David Maniez of St. Johns, MI; as well as several nieces, nephew, and cousins. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and "June" Henson; siblings: Linda Henson (infant), Valerie Henson, Judy Maniez; and brothers: Michael and Allen (infant twins); and stepfather, James Benaway.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023 at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Committal Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Croninger Cemetery in Cisco. Memorial Service following at 11:00 a.m. at Cisco United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to New Life Pregnancy Center in Decatur, IL; or Faith in Action in Monticello, IL.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.