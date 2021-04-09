KENNESAW, Georgia — Connie Elliott, 72, of Kennesaw, GA formerly of Decatur, IL went to her heavenly home on March 30, 2021.

Connie was born on August 16, 1948, in Decatur, IL to Marvin and Mary (Brandt) Elliott. She was a 1966 graduate of Lakeview High School.

After moving to Georgia, she worked and retired from Publix. Connie loved NASCAR, Willie Nelson, and playing solitaire. Her most cherished times were spent with her grandchildren. She loved and followed Pastor Jill Walker of the Revival Church in Lovington, IL.

Surviving is her son, David L. Jones II of Kennesaw, GA; brother, Marvin Elliott II of Coulter's Mill; sister, Judy McKee of Decatur; grandchildren: Taylor Sue, Davison Lee, Paige Lee, and Savannah Leslie Jones.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents.

