CHATHAM — Connie Jeanne Hawk, 77, of Chatham, formerly of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home. She was born January 6, 1945, in Springfield, the daughter of Roland Eugene Hawk and Alice June Patton. Her father, step-mother and grandparents preceded her in death.

Survivors include two sisters: Sue (Dwight "Dyke") Ridgley of Decatur and Dr. Patricia (Dr. Robert) Schechter of Atascadero, CA; niece, Naomi (Chance) Schechter Waak of Atascadero, CA; three nephews: Dr. Aaron (Carrie) Schechter of Atascadero, CA, Joseph (Briana) Schechter of Bakersfield, CA, and David (Cynthia) Schechter of Niwot, CO; great-nieces and nephews: Isaac and Eva Schechter, Abigail, Evan and Amelia Schechter, Wyatt, Nolan and Drake Waak, and Judah and Liam Schechter; several cousins; and many close friends and neighbors.

Connie lived with her father, Roland, and stepmother, Addalein C. Beaver Hawk for over 50-years and took loving care of them throughout their lives. She graduated from Tri-City High School in 1963 and later studied at Illinois State University. She was a devoted and active member of Faith Bible Church. Connie served on the Communion Committee, the Luncheon Committee and taught Sunday school for many years. She was also a member of St. Andrew's Society of Central Illinois. She worked at Taft's Dairy and then spent over 30-years at the UIC Division of Specialized Care for Children in the Springfield Administrative office. Connie loved to crochet and enjoyed playing crossword puzzles. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.