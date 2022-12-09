Oct. 16, 1943 - Dec. 8, 2022

ARGENTA — Connie L. Boyd, 79, of Argenta, passed away December 8, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta.

Memorials in Connie's honor may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Decatur First Church of the Nazarene.

Connie was born October 16, 1943, in Decatur, the daughter of Helen (Tipton) Butler. She married Alvin Boyd on July 24, 1964 at First Church of the Nazarene in Decatur. Connie enjoyed looking for and collecting antiques. She really liked shopping and finding bargains. But, Connie most loved time spent with her kids and grandkids.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Alvin; daughter, Jodi (Dan) Butler of Mt. Zion; son, Doug Boyd of Joliet; grandchildren: Clayton Geisler, Cole Geisler, and Joe (Emma) Butler; great-grandchild, Addison Mitchell; and sister, Cheryl Boss of Decatur.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Gayle.

