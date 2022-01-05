PHELPS, Wisconsin — Connie L. Coccia, age 80, of Phelps, WI, died on December 28, 2021, following a long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis. She was born December 10, 1941, to Mr. and Mrs. Keith Forcum.

Connie graduated from Delund Weldon High School, and attended Elkhart University. She worked in a variety of positions with the State of Illinois. She was a long time Secretary to US Senator Alan D. Dixon of Illinois.

Connie Married Justice Michel A. Coccia on September 17, 1988. They retired to Phelps which they referred to as "God's Cathedral." Connie belonged to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Phelps Women's Club, Phelps Historical Society, and served on the board of the Northwoods Living Care Foundation.

Connie is survived by a sister-in law, nieces and nephews, three stepsons, four step-grandsons, and dear friends to whom she remained devoted. She was preceded in death by her husband Michel Coccia and her parents.

Services will be held in summer of 2022.

Memorials may be sent to the Northwoods Living Care Foundation, The Phelps Library, or The Northwoods Animal Shelter in Iron River, MI.

Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River.