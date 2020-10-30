Connie M. Bowrey

Connie was born January 25, 1947, in Decatur, the daughter of Elmer E. and Mary E. (Vulgamott) Bowrey. She attended Cerro Gordo High School, graduating in the class of 1965. She later attended and graduated from Brown's Business College. She began her career as a secretary at Firestone Tire in Decatur. Connie later moved to Murfreesboro, TN where she worked as a secretary at the Bill Rice Ranch Deaf Camp for Children. In 1995, she went to work as a secretary to the chair of the school of music at Middle Tennessee State University where she worked for 25 years until her retirement. After her retirement, she moved to Elgin, IL to be close to her twin sister, Bonnie. Connie enjoyed time with her family and was devoted in her love of her cats. She was a member of Northwest Bible Baptist Church in Elgin. She is survived by her twin sister, Bonnie Pierson of Elgin; and nephew, Jason (Deidra) Pierson of Naperville. Connie was preceded in death by her parents and special aunt and uncle, Everett and Lenora Snoke. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.