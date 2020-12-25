DECATUR — Connie Marie Kramer, 53, of Decatur, IL went home to be with the Lord on December 16, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur.

Connie was born December 22, 1966, the daughter of Linda May Barnett. Connie is survived by her significant other, Brad Ferguson of Decatur; two daughters: Chelsee (John) Prillaman of Anchorage, Alaska; Leslee Kramer of Decatur; grandchildren: Michael Prillaman, and one on the way, Lillee Kramer Lonas; brother: Arthur Duff Barnett of South Carolina; sister: Alicia Michelle Raleigh of Decatur. Connie was preceded in death by her mother.

Connie was a member of Decatur First Church of the Nazarene. She loved her grandchildren and her church. She was very fond of volunteering her time at animal shelters and her church. She also loved celebrating Halloween and Christmas. She was a friend and loved by many.

A memorial service to celebrate Connie's life will be held at 2:30 PM on Monday (December 28, 2020) at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1:30–2:30 PM on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Decatur/Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation. CDC guidelines will be followed. Attendance will be allowed to 10 at a time, and face masks are required for those in attendance.

