DECATUR — Connie McMahan, 76, of Decatur, passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

A Celebration of Connie's Life will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur is in charge of arrangements.

Connie was born August 9, 1945 in Decatur, the daughter of Leonard and Bernice (Lambert) Allen. She was a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Decatur in the Class of 1963. Connie married Donald McMahan in 1971 in Decatur and he preceded her in death in 2010. She worked in Traffic for ADM for 40 years until her retirement. Connie enjoyed shopping, reading, and spending time with her friends. She had a natural eye for design and loved decorating, especially during the holidays. Connie was also active in the Class of 1963 alumni group from Eisenhower High School.

Surviving are her sister, Donna Benson (Phil) of Liberty, MO; step-sons: Stephen (Sally) of The Villages, FL, Gary (Mary) of McLeansboro, and Donnie (Denise) of Decatur; nephew, Mike Hill of Mascoutah; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 39 years, Donald McMahan.

Connie's family and friends wish to extend a special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Springfield Memorial Hospital for their expert and compassionate care.

