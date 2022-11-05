 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Connie Sue Brehm

  • 0

Oct. 1, 1954 - Nov. 3, 2022

DECATUR — Connie Sue Brehm, 68, passed away on November 3, 2022, at her home in Decatur, IL.

Connie was born to James and Norma Malone on October 1, 1954, in Decatur, IL. Connie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed fishing and camping.

Connie is survived by her husband, Greg Brehm; mother, Norma Malone; sons: Rodney Bullock, Robert Bullock; two sisters; three brothers; grandson, Kyle Bullock; great-granddaughter, Maci Bullock.

Connie is preceded in death by her father, James Malone.

Condolences may be sent to Connie's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News