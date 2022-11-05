Oct. 1, 1954 - Nov. 3, 2022

DECATUR — Connie Sue Brehm, 68, passed away on November 3, 2022, at her home in Decatur, IL.

Connie was born to James and Norma Malone on October 1, 1954, in Decatur, IL. Connie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed fishing and camping.

Connie is survived by her husband, Greg Brehm; mother, Norma Malone; sons: Rodney Bullock, Robert Bullock; two sisters; three brothers; grandson, Kyle Bullock; great-granddaughter, Maci Bullock.

Connie is preceded in death by her father, James Malone.

Condolences may be sent to Connie's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.