DECATUR — Constance E. Shaw, 97, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Fair Havens Christian Village.
Constance was born August 1, 1922 in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of Elmer J. and Clara F. (Harvey) Eaton. She married Leo A. Shaw in 1948. He preceded her in death in 1985. Constance was a devoted homemaker and a dedicated worker. During World War II she helped the war effort on the home front by working at the Sangamon Ordnance Plant as well as on a project related to the atomic program. After the war she moved to South Bend, IN, where she owned a beauty shop and was a top sales rep for Montgomery Wards. In later years she was a competitive spelling bee champ and loved to bake cookies for her family and friends.
Constance was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers and children Gwendolyn Brown, Gerald Stepping, Rebecca Ward and Dennis Shaw.
Constance leaves behind her nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, her niece and two daughters-in-law.
Private family services were held at Salem Cemetery in Decatur on Monday, April 6th. Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
