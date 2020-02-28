DECATUR — Corwin Lee Bulla, 86, of Decatur, died 3:38 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) in McKinley Nursing Home.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Calvary Baptist Church. Memorials: Calvary Baptist Church. Send condolences: www.leavememoriesnotdebt.com.
Corwin was born Nov. 21, 1933, in Macon County. He married Carol Renshaw on March 7, 19552, in Decatur.
Surviving are his: son, William Bulla of Ariz.; daughters, Dianne (Kyle) Talley and Jody Yadon, both of Decatur; Annette Shurig of Mount Zion; sons, Craig (Mary Jo) Bulla of Bloomington; Jason (Lynda) Bulla of Warrensburg; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; sister, Judy Eaton of Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Phillip Bulla and grandchild, Ryan Bulla.
He was a great husband, dad, grandfather and friend. He will be missed.
